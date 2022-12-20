Jan. 6 committee refers criminal charges for Trump to Department of Justice

Four charges for Donald Trump (and more for various cronies of his) were today recommended to the Department of Justice by the Jan. 6 committee over his involvement in the sacking of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters at the end of his presidency:

1. Conspiracy to defraud the federal government

2. Obstruction of the certification of electoral votes

3. Conspiracy to make a false statement

4. Inciting or assisting an insurrection

Trump was the first president in American history to be impeached twice. Now, he is also the first president to be formally referred by Congress for potential prosecution. The committee's final meeting was the culmination of a sweeping 17-month congressional investigation that included more than 100 subpoenas, interviews with more than 1,200 witnesses and the collection of hundreds of thousands of documents.

Now, someone wave some smelling salts over Merrick Garland, holy water, exsanguinated chickens, whatever it takes to reanimate him.