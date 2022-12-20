Put 'Pot in the Latkes' on your Hanukkah playlist

You don't have to celebrate Hanukkah to get a contact high from Jewish rapper MC Flow's 2015 "Pot in the Latkes." It's a catchy tale about how she was able to forgot about Christmas after ingesting "potkes," kosher cannabis-infused latkes, and get into the real holiday spirit.

The moral of the story is perfectly clear

It's hella fun to be Jewish at this time of year!

Cuz we may not have Santa with elves by his side

But we've got lots of carbs and they come deep fried

And we've got eight nights while you guys get one

That's eight times the rollicking frolicking fun