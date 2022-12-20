If you were in this famous scene from "A Charlie Brown Christmas," how would YOU be dancing? Check out this silly video, entitled "The best scene in 'A Charlie Brown Christmas,'" from content creator Charles Brockman III, where he tries out his own takes on the various weird dances by the Peanuts gang. Sorry, folks, but Snoopy will always be the coolest!
The Peanuts gang dance reimagined
