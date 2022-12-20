The Prison in Twelve Landscapes, a documentary about prison and its life in the American Landscape

I learn best from documentaries. The visuals and narratives help me remember the content, analysis, and insights, particularly when the content is intense or engaging with critical social issues. In the next few days, I will post a variety of documentaries about the relationship between prisons, jails, and abolishing the carceral society . This first film tells intersecting stories about prison and incarceration without ever showing a penitentiary.

The Prison in Twelve Landscapes (90 min), produced and directed by Brett Story.

"A film about the prison and its life in the American Landscape. More people are imprisoned in the United States at this moment than in any other time or place in history, yet the prison itself has never felt further away or more out of sight. The Prison in Twelve Landscapes is a film about the prison in which we never see a penitentiary. Instead, the film unfolds as a cinematic journey through a series of landscapes across the USA where prisons do work and affect lives, from a California mountainside where female prisoners fight raging wildfires, to a Bronx warehouse full of goods destined for the state correctional system, to an Appalachian coal town betting its future on the promise of prison jobs."

Check out the trailer here . Other team members include Maya Bankovic, Director of Photography, Avrïl Jacobson, Editor; Lori Chodos, Associate Producer; Olivier Alary, Composer; Simon Gervais, Sound Design; and Ian Reynolds, Sound Recordings.

Brett Story's full director's statemen t provides valuable insights into the filmmaker's intentions.