Blinkwave, for all of your 1980s nostalgia

Have you ever heard a song and thought "this would be great for a scene in a movie"? Or found yourself reminiscing about the cool soundtracks films had in the 80s? Well, if you answered yes to either, or both of these questions then @dreamkid83's blend of soundtrack-influenced synthwave and 80s cinematic scenarios they call Blinkwave will leave you more than satisfied.

Whether it's 1988 and you're sneaking in to hack an evil corporation's mainframe, or searching for the perfect theme to accompany the last day of high school in 1986, Dreamkid has created a soundtrack to your 80s-inspired daydreams.

There's never a Delorean around when you need one.