Cartoon: New Chagrin Falls, Mars Colony

Volume 4 of The Complete Tom the Dancing Bug! TOM THE DANCING BUG: ALL-MIGHTY COMICS! Books currently being personalized, signed, sketched in, and sent out! Let's go! Information here.

"The fact that Tom the bug can keep dancing in this day and age is a testament to Ruben Bolling's skills as a cartoonist!" – Seth Meyers

AND: IMAGINE the prestige and pride in being a member of the esteemed INNER HIVE! Join the team that makes Tom the Dancing Bug possible, and get exclusive access to comics before they are published anywhere, sneak peeks, insider scoops, extra comics, juicy gossip, and lots of other stuff. JOIN THE INNER HIVE TODAY.

PLUS: You can sign up to receive the free weekly Tom the Dancing Bug Review.

ALSO: You can follow @RubenBolling on Mastodon and Post. And some Counter.Social. With a limited presence on Facebook, and Instagram. Off Twitter for now.

READ: more Tom the Dancing Bug comics on Boing Boing.