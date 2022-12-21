Dominatrix in full BDSM regalia at Florida city commission meeting proposes the county fund a new dungeon (video)

An individual who identified herself as "Mistress" and two associates—all in full BDSM regalia—addressed the Fort Lauderdale City Commission yesterday to ask that Broward County use $250,000 of a $1 million fund allotted for a yard waste processing plant to instead build a dungeon.

"I propose that you use a quarter of that [million] to support doms and subs in Broward County to build a dungeon created for us, by us, the taxpayers and voting citizens," Mistress said.

"I look forward to spanking each and every one of you at the new esteemed dungeon," she added.

(Thanks, UPSO!)