Edie Falco filmed her role in Avatar: The Way of Water so long ago that she thought it bombed

Avatar: The Way of Water is out now. That's not an advertisement or anything. I'm still trying to get myself to believe that Avatar 2 is finally a thing. Almost immediately after the first movie became a hit, there was talk about an Avatar sequel. However, instead of striking while the iron was hot, director James Cameron decided to play a little 4D chess and wait for a decade and change to release the film. Why cash in on a property when it's fresh? The smart move is to wait until kids that were enamored by the original have children of their own. Oh, and don't forget to make the movie so obscenely expensive that it has to make $2 billion to break even.
Even though it didn't seem like it, James Cameron was actually working on Avatar: The Way of Water for the last 13. In fact, one of the film's stars, Edie Falco, filmed her portion of the film so long ago that she assumed it must've already debuted and bombed years before its current theatrical run.
During an appearance on The View on Friday, December 16, Falco recounted she had come to terms with the thought that Avatar hadn't done well until someone told her it had not been released yet.
"I saw the first one when it was out, and that's going back some time. And the second Avatar, the one that's coming out, I shot I think four years ago," she said on the ABC talk show. "And then I've been busy doing stuff and somebody mentioned Avatar and I thought, 'Oh, I guess it came out and didn't do very well.' Because I hadn't heard anything. I thought, 'Oh, well it happens!'"