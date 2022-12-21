Gal Gadot might be staying on as Wonder Woman in James Gunn's DC

It's funny how quickly the worm can turn. When David Zaslav's Warner Brothers Discovery announced that James Gunn would lead the struggling film studio, fans were elated. Gunn's Marvel pedigree practically ensured DC loyalists that brighter days were finally coming after the blackest nights of the Snyderverse. Now, only a month later, fans are back to decrying every decision DC's film division makes and insulting Gunn's ideas online.

The proverbial straw that broke the camel's back was Gunn's decision to recast Superman. Henry Cavill, who recently returned to the role in October's Black Adam, had become synonymous with the character, and Gunn's choice to let him go caused alarms to go off for millions of fans. Around the same time, Patty Jenkins exited Wonder Woman 3 over creative differences, placing Gal Gadot's future involvement with DC in doubt. However, James Gunn recently took to social media to let fans know he didn't let Gal Gadot go. The ambiguity of his statement doesn't make it clear if she'll continue to play Wonder Woman in the future or if Gunn hasn't let her go yet. Only time will tell.