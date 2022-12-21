No Human Involved: a documentary about Perryville women's prison in Arizona

The United States incarcerates a quarter of the world's imprisoned population. Arizona is number five regarding incarcerated persons per capita; the rate has ballooned by 60% between 2000 and 2018. According to the report, "Arizona's Imprisonment Crisis: The Harm to Women and Families," by Fwd.com:

"Arizona's prison growth cannot be justified by more crime or a larger state population. Instead, it was driven by policy decisions to send more people to prison for first-time and non-violent offenses and to keep people in prison far beyond the national average."

Women make up about 9% of the incarcerated population. Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic candidate for Maricopa County Attorney, who recently lost to pro-life, flip-floppy Republican candidate Rachel Mitchel, said in an interview,

"If Arizona were a country, it'd be the eighth largest incarcerator in the world." Of everyone 100,000 people, 868 are incarcerated in the state of Arizona. There are 54,921 people in both prisons and jails, while the state prison population is 40,951.

No Human Involved tells the story of medical neglect and indifference, policy botches, and human failures that led to the death of Marcia Powell in ASPC-Perryville's women's prison.

"In 2009, after she was sentenced to more than two years of imprisonment for solicitation of prostitution, Marcia Powell was locked in a metal cage in the sun at an Arizona prison. Hours later, she collapsed in the over 107-degree heat, and by day's end she was dead. Even though an internal investigation by the Arizona Department of Corrections revealed that prison guards had denied her water and ridiculed her when she pleaded for help, no one was held accountable. The story of how Marcia came to be incarcerated and the circumstances of her death reveal the impact that inhumane prison conditions are having on a wide range communities of sex workers—including the homeless, young people, transgender people, and immigrants—across the United States. The documentary NO HUMAN INVOLVED chronicles how a movement formed around this case, seeking justice in her name."