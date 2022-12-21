No place for The Rock in first wave of James Gunn's DC Universe reboot

Black Adam has become a lightning rod for controversy in recent weeks. When the Dwayne Johnson-led superhero movie hit theaters back in October, many thought the Rock's Midas touch would benefit the obscure character. Though the movie didn't have the warmest reception from critics, the film's audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and strong opening weekend seemed to guarantee a Black Adam sequel. Plus, the movie had an ace in the hole in the form of a cameo featuring Henry Cavill's Superman.

The box office returns for the film dropped quickly, though, and The Rock was accused of leaking inaccurate profit information on Black Adam to counter stories claming the movie was losing money. And there have been copious rumors of bad blood between Johnson and James Gunn regarding the future of the DC universe. According to Deadline, The Rock's portrayal of Black Adam will not feature in the first wave of Gunn's rebooted DC universe.