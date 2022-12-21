Oh, look, Tom Cruise keeps doing mind-boggling stunt work

Old habits die hard. For as long as I can remember, Tom Cruise has always done his own stunts. Back in the 2000s, it really just came down to Cruise and Jackie Chan as the two actors that demanded a certain level of physicality from their shoots. Now both men are in their 60s, and only Cruise is still getting launched out of cannons every other year between them. Granted, Chan has taken more damage over his career-hence his reduced stunt load- but Cruise's durability is still quite impressive. Tom Cruise just does this kind of stuff off the clock too.

To thank fans for supporting Top Gun: Maverick in theaters, Cruise decided to jump out of a plane for kicks.

And as cool as that is, that's not the story this blog is about. I really wanted to link this behind-the-scenes footage from the upcoming Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, but Tom Cruise just had to top himself while I was writing it.

May we all possess that much energy at 60.