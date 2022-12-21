Say Goodbye To The Mechanic Shop Once And For All

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

RepairSmith brings the mechanic to you, at work or home, so you can get on with your day.

We can't live without our cars. But keeping them running can be irritating, especially for folks who are not mechanically inclined. The only thing worse than waiting around at the mechanic shop while your car gets repaired is the sinking feeling in the pit of your stomach that you're going to be ripped off. But it doesn't have to be like that, at least not when you have RepairSmith.

RepairSmith: No More Waiting Rooms

Image via RepairSmith

The concept is simple: what if a mechanic came to you and did work for a price you were quoted up front? No surprises, no upselling, and no time wasted waiting for the mechanic to finish.

With RepairSmith, you get a quote, book an appointment and speak with a specialist, all online. Then a trusted technician shows up at your home or office in their van, armed with all the tools and parts needed to get you back on the road. And then… well, that's it. It's that simple.



Moreover, you'll feel confident because RepairSmith offers a 12-month, 12,000-mile warranty (whichever comes first). If you experience another issue with something RepairSmith serviced, they will gladly come back and take care of it – free of charge.



The Services You Need When And Where You Need Them

Image via RepairSmith

With over 200 repair services, RepairSmith is just what you need for a wide range of car troubles. Not sure what's wrong with your car? RepairSmith will come diagnose it. Their technicians are equipped with proper diagnostic tools in order to figure out the issue and offer a solution.

RepairSmith also offers the innovative AutoPilot program, a subscription plan that makes it easy and affordable to maintain your vehicle year-round from the comfort of home. AutoPilot members receive ongoing member discounts and maintenance services such as oil changes, inspections, fluid refills, and more throughout the year. With AutoPilot, you get a dedicated team that keeps your car running smoothly and saves you money when those unexpected repairs pop up.

Too often, we let problems with our cars go unaddressed because getting them taken care of is so much of a hassle. But ignoring that clanking sound or that check engine light is precisely how you end up stranded on the side of the road. Not wanting to spend money and waste time at the mechanic today can lead to major hassles, headaches, and costs later. RepairSmith is on a mission to deliver convenient auto repair everywhere, which means keeping your vehicle reliable – on your schedule and for a price you can trust.

Vehicle maintenance and repairs don't need to be an anxiety-inducing day-waster. RepairSmith helps keep your engine humming and your rubber on the road at your convenience with transparent pricing and certified mechanics. RepairSmith brings the shop to you. Click here to learn more.