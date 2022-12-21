The Malcolm Effect podcast covers political thought, social movement history, pop culture, Black philosophy, and theory

The Malcolm Effect Podcast, hosted by Mamadou Taal, whose Instagram handle is The Gambian, is "Raising the level of discussion amongst a generation." There's seventy-four episodes and counting.

Here is a link to the first episode from September 2020: "host and founder Momodou Taal details his story so far, highlighting the influences on his life and key events."

These are a few of the most recent episode themes.

#74 The Legacy of Sekou Toure – Professor Siba Grovogui

December 10, 2022 "In this episode, we discuss the legacy of Guinean's first president and Pan-Africanist Ahmed Sekou Toure. Grovogui is a professor at Cornell university of international relations theory and law."

#73 Introduction to Islamic Liberation Theology – Professor Farid Esack

December 3, 2022"What is Islamic Liberation Theology? Listen in as we speak to Professor Farid Esack on how we may utilise Islamic liberation theology in our fight for justice Farid Esack (born 1955 in Wynberg, Cape Town) is a South African Muslim scholar, writer, and political activist known for his opposition to apartheid, his appointment by Nelson Mandela as a gender equity commissioner, and his work for inter-religious dialogue."

#72 Elections, Solidarity & Understanding US History – Dr. Gerald Horne

November 21, 2022 "In this episode we speak to Dr. Gerald Horne on all things elections. He gives us his post-midterm election analysis whilst delving into the utility of elections and much more! Gerald Horne, is an American historian who currently holds the John J. and Rebecca Moores Chair of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston."