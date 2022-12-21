This 18-bottle wine case makes a great last-minute gift and it's on sale for $69.99

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

The holidays are just around the corner, and you'll want to ensure the house is stocked with food and wine before guests start piling in. Get the best price on the web for this case of wine from the Top 18 Wines by Splash Wines collection. Treat someone special (or yourself) to 18 bottles of wine for only $69.99!

Let's be honest, the first thing we reach for when we get to the in-law's house is alcohol. Play your cards right by gifting them a voucher for the Top 18 Wines by Splash Wines a few weeks before your arrival. They'll have a beautiful new wine stash waiting for you—or the family to enjoy. A win, win situation for all.

If you're looking for a great last-minute gift for the wine lover on your list, consider purchasing the Splash Wines box, and immediately receive a digital voucher code in your inbox. Redeem the code on Splash Wine's website ($39.95 shipping charge not included) and wait for your shipment to arrive on your doorstep. At the end of the day, there's nothing better than opening the door to 18 bottles of vino.

The best part of the Splash Wines experience is choosing which varietal journey to take. Go all-white or all-red, throw in a bubbly or mix it up—the choice is yours! Whatever you select, you'll have a fun box of 18 bottles of exciting wines to enjoy with friends and family this holiday season.

One verified buyer said, "Great selection of various wine products, and I'm looking forward to giving it as a gift to my husband. He gets to taste wine bottles that he's never tried before. Great opportunity for romantic dinners and quality time."Ana B.

No coupon is needed to get this wine voucher at a super-discounted price! Get the Top 18 Wines by Splash Wine for $69.99 (originally $350) or 80% off! Hurry—this promotion ends on 12/30!

Prices subject to change