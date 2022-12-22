A tour of artist Katwise's incredible psychedelic home in upstate New York

Rusty Blazenhoff

Touring the Most host Jordan Hurt tours an extraordinary home in upstate New York, transformed by artist Katwise into a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. In 2009, Kat and her partner bought a run-down farmhouse near Woodstock and began a massive renovation project on the 19th century property. Follow along to see how this ordinary home was turned into Calico, her magical psychedelic wonderland. It's the stuff dreams are made of!