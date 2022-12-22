Death and Dream take center stage in a deleted scene from the Netflix series

Neil Gaiman's The Sandman is one of the crown jewels in comic books. During the 80s, as the comic industry was undergoing a facelift, a litany of talented creatives contributed to revitalizing the form of American sequential art. Writers like Alan Moore, Grant Morrison, and Peter Milligan helped usher in a new wave of maturity in comics. Another name that shepherded comics into the modern era was Neil Gaiman. Similar to his contemporary Moore's classic story, The Watchmen, Gaiman's The Sandman became the comic book you gave non-comic fans as an introduction to the medium.

When Netflix decided to adapt The Sandman into a television series, many fans wondered if the streaming service could recapture the subtle brilliance of Gaiman's work. Even though the show has only produced a single season, the quality of Netflix's The Sandman indicates that the team behind the project is trying their best to replicate Gaiman's work in live-action.

In the video linked above, you can check out a sweet deleted scene where Dream and Death take a leisurely stroll.