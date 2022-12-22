Friend-Shaped Cars, or Car-Shaped Friends?

If you need a little bit of automotive-induced joy in your life, might I recommend Cars Shaped Like A Friend? Gimmick accounts are a dime a dozen on Twitter, but the whimsy of this one helps it stands out- every so often, it posts pictures of friendly-looking cars, using criteria that don't seem to have much consistency but are extremely endearing. If you tend to lean more locomotive than automotive, the sister account Trains Shaped Like A Friend does exactly what it says on the tin.