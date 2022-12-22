In case you missed it, one of the biggest leaks in gaming history went down last September, resulting in over 90 videos of the in-development Grand Theft Auto 6 being distributed over the Internet. Evidently, Take-Two is still sore over the loss, considering the takedown notice they issued over a Goat Simulator 3 ad using a snippet of the leaked footage. The video itself was harmless enough, featuring an NPC from Goat Simulator edited into GTA 6 for about a second- but alas, it is gone from this world now. Goodnight, sweet prince.
Goat Simulator devs hit with takedown demand after putting goat into leaked GTA 6 footage
