GOP Congressperson elect George Santos also lied about his family fleeing Nazi Germany

In addition to falsifying his resume to fantastic proportions, NY's newest Congressperson elect, George Santos, also appears quite wrong about how and when his family fled persecution in Europe. Following in the footsteps of GOP great Marco Rubio, who also lied about his families story, Santos's claims his grandparents fled Nazi Germany seem impossible as they'd been resident in Brazil since the 1920s.

The Forward:

Santos, who is 34, made history in November as the first openly gay Republican to win a House seat as a non-incumbent, beating the Democrat, Robert Zimmerman, by 8 percentage points. His district, which spans much of Nassau County and some of Queens, is about 20% Jewish.

"That he would actually lie about the Holocaust to try to promote himself, it's not offensive — it's sick and obscene," Zimmerman said Wednesday after revelations about Santos' heritage were published. "It's one of the most vile things you can do, to actually use one of the world's greatest tragedies, the death of 6 million, as a political stunt."

Zimmerman said he hopes the U.S. Department of Justice, the House Ethics Committee and other forces will intervene to keep Santos from serving in Congress, but he declined to say whether he himself would run again if there were a special election to fill the seat.