Grace Jones' version of Little Drummer Boy is delightfully weird

Jennifer Sandlin

This one never gets old. And even though the song featured is a classic, it's weird enough to delight even the most grumpy scrooges or grinches among us this holiday season. Enjoy Grace Jones singing "Little Drummer Boy" on Pee Wee's Playhouse, December 1988. Ah, the 1980s, you were so odd, so wonderful–I feel lucky to have experienced you first-hand!