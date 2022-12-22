Redditor libertyordeaaathh recently shared a video tour of a special "safety bed" setup that he built for his grandson, who has autism. Designed to keep the boy "contained and safe," the room includes a custom-built bed with murals on the walls depicting Winnie the Pooh and his friends, as well as a hinge that allows the entire wall to open up like a door. The bed is on wheels and can be moved out of the enclosed space into the rest of the room if necessary. To make sure the bed meets safety standards, he consulted with the local fire department and installed multiple fire detection systems, CO2 monitoring, alarms, and cameras. The response has been super positive on Reddit where it was posted in r/interestingasfuck (147K upvotes and counting).
Grandfather builds awesome Winnie-the-Pooh 'safety bed' for his autistic grandson
- autism
- autistic
- safety bed
- special needs
- winnie the pooh
