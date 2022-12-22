James Cameron has already shot some scenes from Avatar 3

People throw the word visionary around a little liberally nowadays. Well, people have diluted a host of words through overuse, but visionary is a specifically bizarre one. Throughout history, you can count the number of people who were true visionaries in their field on both hands. In the world of filmmaking, James Cameron fits the description beautifully.

Cameron has become obsessed with using the craft of filmmaking to innovate new technology and approaches to film. Sometimes his dedication to innovation has hampered the actual narrative of his films, but Cameron's creative energy more than compensates for his formulaic plots. One of the critical complaints levied against the original Avatar was how uninspired its story was. Although the complaint is a fair one, it neglects Cameron's intentions. He's always looking toward what film can be.

In the vein of trying to stay ahead of the curve, Cameron has admitted that he went ahead and filmed some scenes for Avatar three and four, should the need arise.