Now conservatives are mad about American Girl dolls

American Girl have been pretty inclusive for as long as I have been familiar with the brand. My daughter is a Guatemalan adoptee, and finding a doll that looked like her, was easy back in 2007 or so — and "Bebes" as she called it, was her favorite and remains a treasure someplace.

I spent a lot of time in the American Girl store in NYC buying her things when there was no store in San Francisco for her to visit, and I worked in Manhattan far too often. It was dominated by white dolls and things that would appeal to the most prominent target demographic in the North Eastern US at the time, but they were approaching 'something for everyone' almost 15 years ago; it is surprising Republicans took a long time to get around to picking on something so innocent.

There is nothing in this made-up outrage.

Image: screen grab