Twitter introduces stock feature that lets you easily keep track of TSLA collapsing

You can now search stocks in Twitter by placing a dollar sign before the stock symbol. It'll even put a nice graph at the top of the results for you. Twitter Business:

When you Tweet the symbol of a major stock, ETF, or crypto currency with a $ in front of it (like $BTC), people on Twitter see a clickable link that takes them to search results. Starting today, these search results will include the pricing graphs for major symbols.

For example, at the moment "$TSLA" will show you a line going down and to the right, and the number "↓10%" in red, indicating that particular company's result so far today. Tomorrow it might be a red ↓5% or a red ↓15%. Can't predict the markets!