Weird snow globe line depicts animals getting their revenge on humans

Rusty Blazenhoff
Product photo from Demented Penguins

The folks at Demented Penguins have no time for boring snow globes, they're too busy making dark and disturbing ones. The four in their Animal Anarchy collection ($49 each)—Bambi's Revenge, Lambs' Picnic, Mad Cow, and Pig Roast—all portray critters getting sweet revenge on humans. They're sick, twisted, and absolutely delightful.