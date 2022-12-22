The folks at Demented Penguins have no time for boring snow globes, they're too busy making dark and disturbing ones. The four in their Animal Anarchy collection ($49 each)—Bambi's Revenge, Lambs' Picnic, Mad Cow, and Pig Roast—all portray critters getting sweet revenge on humans. They're sick, twisted, and absolutely delightful.
Weird snow globe line depicts animals getting their revenge on humans
