40 years of PCMag

PCMag's 40-year retrospective is a itself a few months old now [via], but it's full of fascinating detail about what must now be among the world's longest-running technology publications.
PCMag's four decades of uninterrupted publication have included many highs and lows—along with the day-to-day work that comes with testing 2,000-plus products and services each year, dispensing endless buying advice, and covering important news as we chronicle the fast-paced world of technology. As the years wear on, even we've forgotten about a few major milestones.