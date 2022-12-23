After dropping 21% in five days, Investor's Business Daily is ecstatic about Telsa's 1% "rally"

Musk-loving Investor's Business Daily doesn't have much to say about Tesla's catastrophic share price plunge, other than reporting a pathetic 1% rally.

"Tesla stock rallied after Chief Executive Elon Musk said he would not sell any more Tesla shares for at least 18 to 24 months," it enthused, adding, "Electric-vehicle giant Tesla (TSLA) rallied 1% Friday after Musk's comments."

It also described the minuscule rise as a "rebound."

Tesla is down 68.66% since the beginning of the year. Phew, that's so much better than 69.66%