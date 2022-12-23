Just in time for the festive season, Newquay Zoo in Cornwall, England is celebrating the births of two deer. Cast all thoughts of Rudolph and his pals right out of your mind, though—these are Java mouse-deer, the smallest hoofed mammals in the world. Personally, I think they're in the running for cutest as well. They're rare even in their eponymous homeland, making their arrival just one tiny step towards preserving the species. If that's not worth some holiday cheer, I don't know what is.
Christmas deer born in England
- COMMENTS
- wonderful creatures
A love song to an angry chihuahua
Everyone, meet Robbie Pfeffer's angry son. I can't stop watching this ridiculous rendition of Dancing Queen, courtesy of the lead singer of Playboy Manbaby, and his angry Chihuahua. Oeoeoeoleo, commenting on the video, stated, "I am a vet and this is the finest TikTok I have ever seen. I have no notes." I agree 100%.… READ THE REST
Cat proves to be surprisingly competent piano player
For all the things one can say about social media—grinding our attention spans down into nothing, promoting vanity and conspicuous consumption—I have this to say for it: it makes long-distance collaboration easier than ever. Take, for instance, this improvised jazz trio consisting of a bassist, a drummer… and a cat? Barney the Piano Cat, as… READ THE REST
The Internet's (justified) obsession with quokkas
Quokkas enjoy an online renaissance, for obvious reasons. Just look at them! These plucky, perpetually-smiling marsupials have captured the hearts of the Internet, to the point where there are now entire accounts dedicated to tweeting hourly pictures of them. Despite their jovial appearance, quokkas can be a bit skittish- on the off chance you encounter… READ THE REST
Get nearly half off this refurbished Lenovo Chromebook, now under $150
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. You don't want to be tethered to your home office desk in a remote working world. That flexibility to work from anywhere is too enticing to pass up. If you want… READ THE REST
This wine subscription is perfect for drinking 2022 into the sunset
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We've all got our favorite go-to drinks. Some of us drink beer, some of us drink soda, but for the very elite, wine is always on the brain. Could be something… READ THE REST
Get a $100 gift card to restaurants across the country for only $11
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It may seem like there's plenty of time to order gifts for Christmas, but the reality is that the holiday is creeping up on us fast. That's why we're so excited… READ THE REST