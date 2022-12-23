Christmas deer born in England

Just in time for the festive season, Newquay Zoo in Cornwall, England is celebrating the births of two deer. Cast all thoughts of Rudolph and his pals right out of your mind, though—these are Java mouse-deer, the smallest hoofed mammals in the world. Personally, I think they're in the running for cutest as well. They're rare even in their eponymous homeland, making their arrival just one tiny step towards preserving the species. If that's not worth some holiday cheer, I don't know what is.