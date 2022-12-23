Dave Grohl's teen daughter Violet astounds with live cover of Janis Ian's 'At Seventeen'

On the fourth night of the 2022 Hanukkah Sessions, Dave Grohl's 16-year-old daughter Violet took the stage and delivered a stunning cover of Janis Ian's 1975 coming-of-age anthem "At Seventeen." Created by Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin, the Hanukkah Sessions are a video series posted on Foo Fighters' YouTube channel. For this particular performance, Dave played drums and Kurstin was on keyboards. (via Reddit)
"Hi, I'm Greg Kurstin, and I'm Jewish. And I'm Dave Grohl. I'm not Jewish," the two begin, before Grohl continues, explaining, "Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah, for you, so we hope you enjoy," Grohl said at the time.