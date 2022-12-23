Florida dominatrix requests public funding for community sex dungeon

Via Rolling Stone, a Florida-based Dominatrix known only as Miss Krave attended a recent Fort Lauderdale City Council meeting with a proposal to spend roughly $250,000 of public funds on a BDSM dungeon "created for us, by us, the taxpayers and voting citizens."

The meeting was intended to discuss plans for a new $1 million dollar yard waste management facility, but as a leather-clad Miss Krave told the councillors: "I do, however, find it interesting that you will spend almost $1 million to hide your secrets down the drain. Hiding that condom I know you used to cheat on your spouse with."

Before leaving, Miss Krave raised a gloved hand and added: "I look forward to spanking each and every single one of you at the new, esteemed dungeon. You are dismissed."

According to a local news network, this was likely just a publicity stunt for a new club called KRAVE, which recently opened in the former Pink Pussycat building on Northwest 36th Street in Fort Lauderdale, and describes itself as a "NO RULES, NO LABELS, NO BOUNDARIES fully interactive ultra lounge."

But hey, why not fund public space for safe sex play?

Florida Dominatrix Demands Taxpayer-Funded Dungeon for Spanking [Miles Klee / Rolling Stone]

Why did costumed trio ask Fort Lauderdale commissioners for tax-funded sex 'dungeon'? [Chris Gothner / Local 10 News]