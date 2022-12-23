Journey keyboardist to Trump campaign: Cease "Don't Stop Believin'" at rallies or desist

From Variety:

The members of long-running rock band Journey have long had fractious relations , but an inter-band cease-and-desist order is a new peak: Keyboardist Jonathan Cain, who performed "Don't Stop Believin'" for Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago last month with a backing "chorus" including Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Kari Lake, was served with a cease-and-desist order from an attorney for bandmate Neal Schon for that performance.

That cease-and-desist reads, in part:

Although Mr. Cain is free to express his personal beliefs and associations, when he does that on behalf of Journey or for the band, such conduct is extremely deleterious to the Journey brand as it polarizes the band's fans and outreach. Journey is not, and should not be, political.

Mr. Cain has no right to use Journey for politics. His politics should be his own personal business. He should not be capitalizing on Journey's brand to promote his personal political or religious agenda to the detriment of the band.