Madison Square Garden bans Girl Scout troop mom using facial recognition – Time for a CV Dazzle badge for Girl Scouts?

Adafruit has an interesting (and alarming) piece about an incident of invasive and bizarre facial recognition law enforcement:

When Kelly Conlon joined her daughter's Girl Scout troop for a fun outing to see the Rockettes perform their Christmas Spectacular show at Radio City Music Hall in New York, she had no idea she would end up booted from the show once she entered the building.

Security stopped Conlon, NBC New York reported, because she is a New Jersey lawyer. It seems that Madison Square Garden Entertainment has begun using facial recognition technology to identify any visitor to any of its venues—including Radio City Music Hall …

…Conlon has never practiced law in New York nor personally been involved in litigation against MSG Entertainment. Instead, she is guilty by association …

…she told NBC that she posed no threat at the Rockettes show, insisting, "I was just a mom taking my daughter to see a Christmas show." She described her experience as "embarrassing" and "mortifying."