NY's slow rollout of legal weed shops encourages the black market

Where there is a will, there is a way, and after spending decades chasing weed sales underground, New York has legalized marijuana but not allowed legal dispensaries to open. Many shady dispensaries have opened, however. Family members of mine who live in the area, and others who have visited them, have regaled me with stories of how Manhattan is now a dope smokers' paradise.

Having seen this play out in other places, we can count on the government wanting the tax revenue, and this getting somewhat worked out but never perfectly.

CNBC: