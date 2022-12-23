Oops! Hospital leaves surgical forceps inside a patient after operation

It's one thing when someone forgets to put the milk back in the fridge. It's another when a surgeon forgets to put their arterial clamp back on the tool tray after surgery — especially when the tool is left inside the patient. But that is what happened at a hospital in Worcestershire, England after a seven-hour abdominal operation.

Normally tools are counted twice and then signed out before a surgeon closes up a patient after surgery, according to BBC, but in the so called "never event" that occurred at Alexandra Hospital, a pair of six-inch forceps was somehow left inside a patient who was recovering in an intensive care unit.

Never say never.

From BBC: