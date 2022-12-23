QAnon might be surprised to know that Lee Harvey Oswald took LSD as a Marine

Last year, followers of QAnon influencer Michael Protzman (aka Negative48) organized a gathering of Q-Anon followers in Dallas, Texas, in Dealey Plaza, where John F. Kennedy was shot and killed, for the resurrection and second coming of JFK Jr.

As reported in Rolling Stone, "Initially, Protzman and his followers' activities in Dallas seemed relatively harmless and absurd — for example, singing songs in Dealey Plaza and unraveling dozens of toilet paper rolls in a hotel room. But as their presence in Dallas has persisted, their beliefs and behavior become increasingly unusual, leading outside observers to describe the group as a cult."

Newly declassified documents shed light on how much LSD the QAnon followers have taken. Okay, that is not true. Recently declassified documents reveal new information about Lee Harvey Oswald, the CIA, and LSD.

Ryan Grim at The Intercept writes, "The Biden administration declassified a new clue last week to the relationship between Lee Harvey Oswald and the Central Intelligence Agency. Among the intersections between Oswald and the CIA, his time as a young Marine at the Atsugi naval air facility in Japan in 1957 is high among them. Some chroniclers of Oswald's life have suggested that he was one of the young marines on whom the CIA performed its acid tests."