Thanks to a kind soul on the Boing Boing boards (thanks, GospelX!), I just learned about the Little Drummer Boy Challenge. Sadly, it was over for me before it even began, as I've heard the song multiple times already this holiday season. According to their website, here are the rules:

It's very easy: So long as you don't hear "The Little Drummer Boy," you're a contender. As soon as you hear it on the radio, on TV, in a store, wherever, you're out. And you record your loss on the official reporting form, then tell us all about it on the Facebook page, along with the time and place of your demise.

And don't worry, if someone tricks you into hearing the song, that doesn't count:

Special notes: You cannot be done in by anyone tricking you into hearing the dreaded tune or otherwise hitting you with it on purpose. Such exposure doesn't count. In fact, it causes the "Hoist with His Own Petard" rule to come into play: the person who tries to take you down is officially eliminated for the attempt. Don't let them try to tell you they're not playing. We're allplaying, and they've lost. Bullies need to go down in flames and shame.

You can go to the challenge's blog and read about all of the poor souls who have succumbed to the song, which many posit is the "Worst Holiday Song of All." For those still in the challenge, I wish you luck!