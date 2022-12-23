Watch a Cajun Christmas dance

Here's something you'll only see in Louisiana: Santa and Ms. Claus dancing some kind of Cajun swing dance in a gas station parking lot. The folks you're seeing here are Mark and Christianna Gallagher, who run "Golf Cart Santa," a Christmas-themed entertainment company based in Broussard, Louisiana. BY Local News, from Broussard-Youngsville, Louisiana, explains:

Golf Cart Santa (GCS) is entering their eighth year of bringing some fun and joy to Broussard neighborhoods during the month of December. GCS consists of a variety of Christmas themed decorated golf carts which visit neighborhoods and some common areas in Broussard. It is a joyful, magical celebration with dancing, lights, music, three lit up golf carts, three decorated trailers, three bubble machines, a large nativity, sleigh with reindeer, and much more.

The GCS real life team consists of Mark (Santa) and Christianna (Mrs. Claus) Gallagher and family, along with the Sopranos, Callais, Bertrand, Bourgeois and Lorio families. The City of Broussard, the mayor, the city hall staff and the Broussard Chamber of Commerce have been supportive of GCS. The Broussard Police and Fire Departments escorts to help them which allows GCS to visit more people.