A World War Hulk movie is looking likely

It's hard to believe how badly Marvel has dropped the ball with The Hulk franchise. Prior to the original X-Men and Spider-Man films in the 2000s, The Hulk was arguably Marvel's most mainstream character. The outstanding 1970s series The Incredible Hulk helped cement the character in pop culture for decades. Naturally, when Marvel decided to create their own film studio, the Hulk was one of the first characters greenlit for a solo adventure. Unfortunately, 2008's Incredible Hulk was the last solo Hulk movie Marvel has produced, relegating Bruce Banner to a supporting character without a franchise to call his own.

Similar to Namor, The Hulk's film rights are tangled up at Universal, as the studio owns the distribution rights to the character. Consequently, a Hulk movie seemed like an impossibility for years. According to Comicbook.com, there's a rumor that Marvel is trying to set the stage for a Hulk movie based on the epic World War Hulk comic run.