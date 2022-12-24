Broccoli bugs: a harmless but decidedly nonvegetarian presence in unwashed greens

Yes, it's a thing. I saw it and now you have to, too.

Broccoli bugs appear to be very small bugs that live in broccoli. And while it's not a particularly imaginative moniker, we are talking about bugs…in your broccoli. Take a look at this reel from Tiktok user @tovanordquist, which captures our utter horror perfectly.

Crunch, crunch!

Never fear, though. Turns out the bugs are actually aphids and while they don't look yummy, they are harmless if you happen to ingest them. You should try to always wash your veggies thoroughly, though, to cut down the possibility of eating aphids along with your veg.