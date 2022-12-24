Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park, have announced that their recently acquired "eatertainment" venue, Casa Bonita, will be reopening in May 2023. Located in Lakewood, Colorado, this outrageous restaurant is probably best known for its high-diving shows, subpar Mexican cuisine, and kitschy decor. It was also featured in an episode of South Park.
Casa Bonita to reopen in May 2023 under 'South Park' creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone
