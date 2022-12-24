Cigarette box uses a creative design to warn against dental health problems

Popkin

This cigarette box uses a creative design to warn against dental health problems caused by smoking. A photo of a woman on the box has a cut-out mouth, so the cigarettes fall in place where her teeth would be. Every time someone removes a cigarette from the box, the woman pictured will appear as if she's lost a tooth. As a non-smoker, I want to purchase the box just for the sake of playing with it.  