Format experimentation not planned for the new Community movie

It's still hard to believe that Community's rallying cry/slogan, "six seasons and a movie," has become a reality. Fans of the quirky and inventive sitcom know that Community's entire run was fairly turbulent. The series was frequently shuffled around on NBC's schedule during its original run due to its low ratings. However, despite never catching on with the broader television-watching public, Community found a hardcore audience that deeply resonated with the show's innovative approach to the sitcom.

Although there were enough aspects of Community that helped it remain ground in the conventional sitcom approach, the series frequently broke new ground with wildly experimental, one-off episodes. From the hilarious paintball episode—that plays like a parody of 90s action films— to the D&D episode, Community has always tinkered with the sitcom format. However, Dan Harmon has been pretty clear that fans of the series shouldn't expect the elements from the aforementioned episodes to find their way into the upcoming Community movie.