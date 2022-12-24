Big respect to former gang member Gabriel Hernandez, who now hands out tamales and toys as "Cholo Claus" to give back to the East L.A. community where he once caused trouble.
Former gang member 'Cholo Claus' gives back to his East L.A. community after turning his life around
