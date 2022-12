Fans of Gerard Butler will no doubt be delighted to hear that he has a new "average Joe is actually an unstoppable killing machine and is left with no option but to kill some foreigners" movie dropping soon.

However, it isn't the content of the new film that has caused it to gain attention: It's the name.

Now, some will have already seen the trailer ahead of Black Panther 2, but for those who haven't, the reveal of the title (as @jonbershad on Twitter points out) is worth waiting for.