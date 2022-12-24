It looks like Tobey Maguire has seen the "Bully Maguire" meme

Spider-Man: No Way Home was easily Marvel's biggest movie of 2022. The film was a glorious celebration of Spider-Man's cinematic history that brought Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's versions of the character back into the fold. The decision to have three different variants of Peter Parker from different eras proved to be a genius one, as it allowed fans of all ages to see their version of Spider-Man on the big screen.

Aside from the obvious homages and references that came equipped by enlisting classic Spider-Man actors, the movie was also filled with several Spider-Man-centric memes. Hell, Tobey Maguire's entrance through a portal was an obvious homage to the hilarious Bully Maguire YouTube memes. Even though one could assume that Maguire was aware of the memes, there hadn't been any confirmation on the matter. According to Comicbook.com, Not only has Tobey Maguire seen the memes, but he's actually fond of them.