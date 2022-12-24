Neat vintage collage spells 'Merry Christmas' with matchbooks

Collector Janet West's @killingsistergeorge Instagram is a fine feed of weird old goodies. I've been following her for a while now and she's always posting something great from her vast collection. Something popped up in her feed recently that I thought was just too cool not to share. It's a circa 1940 Christmas collage made of matchbooks by someone from Wisconsin named J.V. Peterson. Nearly all of the covers have been chopped into (463) pieces and are difficult to recognize except for two prominent ones from the Pago Pago tiki bar in Long Beach.