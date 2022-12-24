Selling out comes with consequences for Marjorie Taylor Greene

Having vacated the far right and joined "centrist" Republicans in supporting sycophant Kevin McCarthy in his bid for speakerdom, Georgia peach Marjorie Taylor Greene is losing the support of her hardline fans. Not only has she engaged in a spat with former ally, the mathematically challenged Lauren Boebert, now a whole array of right-wing hacks, nutjobs, racists, anti-semites, and other former friends are now speaking out against her.

Yahoo:

Peters suggested the "wholesome Christian mom" image she ran under was a farce, apparently in light of her divorce, calling her a "two-bit whore."

Likewise, former Right Side Broadcasting Network host-turned-failed Republican congressional candidate Mike Crispi suggested that Greene was being "blackmailed" by McCarthy, which he called the "only logical explanation" for her fervent support.

"All she does is bully and try to discredit," he continued of the Georgia Republican.

White nationalist leader-turned-Kanye West informal campaign associate Nicholas Fuentes additionally turned on Greene earlier this month after she denounced him in late November, despite speaking at Fuentes's annual AFPAC conference months earlier in March.

Fuentes—who now refers to Greene as "Large Marge"—has since encouraged his white nationalist "groyper" followers to heckle Greene at her campaign events.