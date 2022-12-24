Set yourself up for a great start to the new year with this productivity bundle

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

If you're really ready to leave 2022 behind, we don't blame you. Not to be negative nellies, but it was kind of a weird year. That being said, there's no need to take all the lame energy and bad habits into the new year. But if you feel like you need a little guidance to start the year off right, that's ok. Luckily we have just the thing.

And no, it's not a fancy life coach that costs an arm and a leg to have one session with. In a way, it's better, because a lot of the motivation you learn actually comes from within. Anyways, here's The 2023 New Year Productivity Bundle. It's an absolutely stellar way to make sure you're holding yourself accountable as you start off a new year. For a limited time, it's on sale, which doesn't hurt either.

Inside you'll find five hours' worth of gems broken up into 4 easy to digest courses. It's the perfect mix of feeling like you're spending substantial time treating yourself and your personal growth without becoming cumbersome. You have access to the resources 24/7, so you can move through them at your own pace throughout a week or two.

The first course is called "How to Start a YouTube Automation Channel and Monetize It Fast," which will help you explore the great creative outlet that is YouTube as well as generate ad revenue. Other courses include "How to Be Organized: 7 Easy Steps to Master Organizing Your Life, Work Organization, & Decluttering," which has 5 out of 5-star ratings.

You'll also find How to Stay Focused: 7 Easy Steps to Master Mental Focus, Discipline, Concentration & Distraction and How to Set Goals: Master Goal Setting, Goals & Goal Achievement, which are equally wonderful.

The 2023 New Year Productivity Bundle normally costs $800, but for a limited time, you can get it for only $25.

Price subject to change.