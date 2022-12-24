The Flashgitz Christmas special is as demented as one would imagine

Flashgitz is the king of absurd Flash-animated internet cartoons. For years, the YouTube channel has produced many hilarious videos tackling almost every subject. Despite frequently making topical videos, Flashgitz sketches have the bizarre ability to remain funny and endlessly rewatchable long after the news cycle has moved past their videos' subjects. Flashgitz episodes from 2016 and earlier are still as consistently hilarious as any of the newer projects that the channel creates.

One of the best aspects of being a fan of Flashgitz is how often the channel will develop sequels to their most popular videos. One need look no further than the hilarious series of videos dedicated to Space Marines battling with furries to understand how often the channel will expand on older content. In the video linked above, you can check out the 2022 Flashgitz holiday short that brings back their darkly hilarious version of Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer.